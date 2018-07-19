14-Year-Old Boy Who Molested Minor Girl Arrested From Jharkhand

The boy was apprehended from Jharkhand and brought to the city today, police said.

A 14-year-old boy,who allegedly molested a four-year-old girl here in October 2017 and escaped to Jharkhand, was apprehended from that state and brought to the city today, police said.

The boy allegedly inappropriately touched the victim, who stayed in his neighbourhood, after taking her to a rented room, they said.

Following a complaint by the girl's parents, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

After investigation, the boy was apprehended from Jharkhand and brought to the city today.

He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and later shifted to the Saidabad State Juvenile Home, police said.