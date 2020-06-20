14,516 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 hours In Steepest One-Day Jump

Coronavirus Cases, India: A total of 12,948 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

India registered its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus tally with 14,516 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3.95 lakh cases, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

A total of 12,948 patients have died in India since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 375 died in the last 24 hours.

The country's recovery rate stood at 54.12 per cent this morning. This is the first time that more that coronavirus cases crossed the 14,000-mark in a single day.