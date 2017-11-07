13 Dead As Jeep Rams Into Truck On Ahmedabad-Indore Highway In Gujarat

A jeep carrying 25 people rammed into a stationary truck on the Ahmedabad-Indore Highway, leaving at least 13 people dead, the police said. The accident took place in the Kheda district in the early hours today.A labourer's family and some other residents of Sejawada village in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district were returning home in the jeep from Dholka near Ahmedabad when the mishap took place around 3 am, an official said."The jeep in which they were travelling collided with the stationary truck on Ahmedabad-Indore Highway near Kathlal town of Kheda district," a police officer from the local police station, A.G. Rathod, said."Twelve people, including six women, died on the spot while a child succumbed to injuries in hospital," Mr Rathod said, adding the deceased also included the jeep's driver. There were 25 people in the jeep, including the driver, at the time of the accident, he said.The eight people injured in the accident were taken to a hospital in Kathlal.