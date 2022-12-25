12-Year-Old 'Mastermind' Arrested For Robbery, Murder Of UP Couple: Cops

The police arrested the minor boy along with two others - Manjesh and Shivam.

A 12-year-old boy and two others were arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing and killing an elderly couple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said.

On November 22, 60-year-old Ibrahim, a scrap dealer, was found dead inside his house, while Hazra, his wife, was found near a toilet in a vacant plot of land, with a cloth wrapped around her neck.

According to the police, the mastermind behind the robbery and murder of the elderly couple is a 12-year-old boy. The minor was reportedly known to the couple and had enlisted three others for a loot attempt after learning that Ibrahim had accumulated a lot of money from selling scrap. However, the attempted robbery resulted in the couple's murder.

The police arrested the minor boy along with two others - Manjesh and Shivam. The fourth accused, Sandeep, is missing. The authorities have recovered Rs 12,000, one mobile phone, and a gold chain from their possession, Ghaziabad senior cop Iraj Raja said