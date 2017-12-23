32 Killed After Bus Falls Off Bridge In Rajasthan, Driver Was 16

Highlights 32 killed, many injured in bus accident in Rajasthan Bus reportedly lost balance due to sudden burst of front tyre PM Modi, in tweet, assured all assistance to those affected

Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi - PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2017

At least 32 people were killed and several others injured when a bus fell into the Banas river from an 100-foot high bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district today. The bus was ferrying passengers from Lal Soth to Sawai Madhopur, about 65 km away. It was being driven by a 16-year-old conductor who was speeding and lost control over the vehicle which fell off the bridge near Dubi. The driver, police say, was sleeping at the time. Both of them died in the accident."There were around 50 passengers in the bus. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals," a senior police officer said.Emergency workers equipped with steel cutters rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue those trapped inside the bus.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, anguished by the tragedy, has offered his condolences to the families of the affected.Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje also tweeted that the state government has been closely monitoring the situation and rescue operations are on.Congress president Rahul Gandhi also asked the Rajasthan unit of the party to help in rescue ops. He tweeted, "Saddened by the tragedy. My condolences are with the families of the deceased. I would appeal to the state government to offer immediate help to the affected."The passengers belonged to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Mamman Singh told news agency Press Trust of India.Police said the death toll may rise.