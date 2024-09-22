11-Year-Old Boy Killed In Bengaluru Park After Iron Gate Falls On Him

Civic officials are checking what led the gate to collapse. (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy was killed after a heavy iron gate fell on him while he was trying to enter a park in Bengaluru, the police said.

The boy had pushed the gate in order to open it at Raja Shankara Park Malleshwaram today. The iron structure, however, collapsed on him. He suffered severe head injuries and significant blood loss, the police said.

He was brought to KC General Hospital, where doctors tried their best to stabilise him. He was declared dead by the doctors after a while.

The boy was in Class 5 at a government school in Varthur. He lived with his parents in the Vivekananda Block slum at PG Halli.

Many residents have raised the issue of the upkeep and safety of such parks after the incident. Residents have expressed shock and called for immediate action to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Civic officials are checking what led the gate to collapse.