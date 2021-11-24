11 Fully Vaccinated Army Officers Test Covid Positive In Indore

The IIM administration has decided to stop offline classes.

11 fully-vaccinated Indian Army officers, who were pursuing a certificate course in business management at the Indian Institute of Management - Indore, have tested Covid positive in the last four days. All of them are asymptomatic and have been isolated at the Military Hospital in the cantonment town of Mhow in Indore. As many as 65 contacts of these infected officers have been traced and their samples were taken for testing.

60 Army officers from across the country were pursuing the six-months certificate course in business management for defence officers (CCBMDO) at IIM-Indore. In September, 30 Indian Army officers at the Army War College in Mhow had tested positive for Covid-19. All of them were fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

The IIM administration had decided to stop offline classes and conduct them virtually after four fully vaccinated army officers had tested positive yesterday, news agency PTI had reported.

"As a precautionary measure, we have decided to conduct online classes instead of offline for a batch of 60 participants of CCBMDO course after some of them tested positive for the pandemic," IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai had said.

In another development, a 69-year-old fully vaccinated woman died due to the COVID-19 infection in Indore on Saturday. With the latest fatality, the number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the Indore district so far has gone up to 1,393.

22 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, with 13 new cases reported from Indore, five from Bhopal, three from Raisen and one from Jabalpur with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. The tally of positive cases reported so far in the state has reached 7,93,074.