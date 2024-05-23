11 Dead Due To Diarrhoea In Assam Tea Estate, Minister Expresses Concern

At least 11 workers of a tea estate in Assam's Tinsukia district have died due to diarrhoea in the past one week. Their co-workers alleged that they died due to unhygienic conditions and lack of proper drinking water in the area.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed concern over the disease outbreak and directed Assam Chief Secretary and District Commissioner of Tinsukia to assess the situation.

Mr Sonowal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Assam and the former chief minister of the state, also directed the officials to provide immediate assistance to the people affected by the outbreak.

Assam MLA Rupesh Gowala also visited the garden and took stock of the situation. He instructed the officials to take urgent measures to control the disease.

Diarrhoea is a symptom of infections caused by a host of bacterial, viral, and parasitic organisms, most of which are spread by faeces-contaminated water, according to the World Health Organization. It can last several days and can leave the body without the water and salts that are necessary for survival.

Severe dehydration and fluid loss have been the main causes of diarrhoea-associated deaths.

The infection is more common when there is a shortage of adequate sanitation and hygiene and safe water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning.

Safe drinking water, use of improved sanitation, and hand washing with soap can reduce disease risk.