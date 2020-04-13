'Bow To Those Martyrs': PM Modi On 101 Years Of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

PM Modi this morning tweeted an old picture of him paying tribute to martyrs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning paid a tribute to those killed in Jalianwala Bagh on this day in 1919 when British troops opened fire on them. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is remembered as a turning movement in the India's freedom struggle.

In a tweet, PM Modi remembered the "martyrs" of the Jallianwala Bagh. "I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come," he wrote and shared an old picture paying tribute to martyrs.

On April 13, 1919, British Indian troops on the orders of Brigadier Gen Reginald Dyer had opened fire on a large group of people who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar to celebrate Baisakhi, the harvest festival. At least 400 people were killed and a thousand were injured.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the "sacrifice" of those who lost their lives in the massacre "will never be forgotten". "Remembering the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar who were massacred on this day in 1919. I salute their courage and sacrifice. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten," he tweeted.

"The memory of this unfortunate incident still haunts us," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote. " I bow in the honour of their martyrdom," he tweeted.

Among others who paid tribute on Twitter was Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. "On the anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre today, I join the nation in paying my deepest gratitude & homage to the martyrs, who laid down their lives on April 13, 1919. #Jallianwalabagh," his post read.

The Jalianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar - the site of the violence - is closed amid coronavirus pandemic. "The closure of Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar for visitors will continue till 15.6.2020. The renovation work at the memorial site was to be completed by March 2020 but was affected due to the COVID-19 crisis," the Union Ministry of Culture said in a statement last week.