100-Foot Flagpole At Actor Vijay's Party Meet Venue Falls On Car

A 100-feet flagpole erected at the venue of August 21 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party conference in Tamil Nadu's Madurai collapsed on a car, heavily damaging it. No one was inside the car at the time of the accident.

Led by actor Vijay, the TVK is set to hold the second state conference in Madurai, with nearly 3,000 police personnel set to be deployed. The conference will be held on a vast 500-acre site near Koodakovil, with a 500-metre-long ramp walk stage as the central attraction, and exclusive sections have been designed for women and youth.

Party sources told IANS that the programme will run from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm and is expected to attract at least 1.25 lakh party cadres along with thousands of supporters.

Originally planned for August 25, the conference was advanced to August 21 following a request from the police, who pointed out that the initial date coincided with Vinayagar Chaturthi, raising concerns over security arrangements.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls nearing, the scale of preparations and the expected turnout underline the political significance of the Madurai conference, which could prove to be a defining moment in TVK's electoral journey.

TVK held its first state conference in 2024 at Vikravandi in Villupuram district, which drew large crowds and marked the party's formal entry into Tamil Nadu's political arena.

With the Madurai conference, the party aims to consolidate its support base, especially in the southern districts, and build momentum for the 2026 Assembly elections.