100 Days Of Modi Government: Union Ministers To Present Report Card

Modi-government completes 100 days at centre

On the completion of Modi-government's 100 days at centre, 17 Union Ministers will reach out to the people to make them aware of the important decisions taken by the government in this short period.

On September 9 and 10 the cabinet ministers will hold press conferences in various parts of the country, including Jammu, Shimla, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ranchi, among others.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari will address the press in Mumbai, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will hold a press conference in Kolkata on Monday.

Other 15 union ministers, who will reach out to the masses include Nirmala Sitaraman in Chennai, Ramvilas Paswan in Patna, Ravi Shankar Prasad in Ahmedabad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal in Chandigarh, Thawarchand Gehlot in Raipur, Arjun Munda in Ranchi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Allahabad, Pralhad Joshi in Goa, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jaipur, Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" in Dehradun, Jitendra Singh in Jammu, Raj Kumar Singh in Hyderabad, Mansukh L Mandaviya in Bhubaneswar, Anurag Thakur in Shimla and Narendra Singh Tomar in Gwalior.

The leaders will carry the message of the government on matters ranging from security-related decisions like removal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, acquisition of Apache helicopters from US and people-centric decisions like pension for farmers and shopkeepers.

There would be special emphasis on spreading awareness on the triple talaq law that makes giving instant oral triple talaq or talalq-e-biddat a criminal offence. The party would also highlight the changes made to the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The several other laws enacted by Parliament in the recently concluded monsoon session will also be highlighted.

Other issues that are likely to be highlighted include the launch of Fit India Movement, the establishment of Jal Shakti Ministry, the National Medical Commission and merger of banks.

In July, BJP working president JP Nadda had presented 50 day report card of Modi government 2.0 and listed a number of decisions it took to improve ease of living of the citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government returned to power with a massive mandate on May 23 in the general elections. The cabinet was sworn-in on May 30.

