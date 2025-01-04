10-Year-Old Kidnapped, Raped By 16-Year-Old Instagram 'Friend' In Gujarat

A class 5 student was kidnapped and raped by a 16-year-old boy she met on Instagram in Gujarat. The 10-year-old girl went missing from her home in Dhansura village in Aravalli district on Tuesday after which her parents filed a kidnapping case.

Police traced the minors the next day with the help of human intelligence and technical sources.

"When we interrogated the parents, we found the girl was using Instagram on her mother's smartphone. She came in contact with a 16-year-old boy on the social media platform. They used to chat on the app and also talk over the phone frequently. The boy kidnapped her, took her to his home and raped her," said police.

The survivor and her sister, also a minor, were using the popular social media application on the phones of their parents. They had created seven Instagram accounts but only two of them were active, the police said.

The boy has been sent to an observation home in Mehsana. "We will take action against the boy as per the Juvenile Justice Act," the police said.

- With inputs from Mahendra Prasad