1 Dead, 9 Trapped As Avalanche Hits SUV In Khardung La Pass, Ladakh

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 18, 2019 11:51 IST
Leh, Ladakh: 

Highlights

  1. An avalanche buried an SUV at Khardung La pass in Ladakh
  2. A Scorpio vehicle was hit by a giant wall of snow, say eyewitness
  3. Rescue operations are on at the mountain pass

One person has died and nine are missing after an avalanche buried an SUV at Khardung La pass in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh this morning. Rescue operations are on at the mountain pass, which, at 17,500 feet, is among the world's highest motorable roads. 

Rescuers from the district administration, police and the State Disaster Relief Force are at the site, which is 40 km from Leh town.

Reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a Scorpio vehicle was hit by a giant wall of snow.

Khardung La is located north of Leh and is the gateway to the Shyok and Nubra valleys.

