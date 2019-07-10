10 Of 15 Legislators Split From Congress In Goa, Set To Join BJP: Reports

The legislators include leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar.

After Telangana and Karnataka, the Congress has imploded in Goa. Ten out of 15 Congress lawmakers have split from the party and are set to merge with the ruling BJP.

The Congress is left with only five lawmakers in the seaside state where the party had emerged the single largest party in 2017. Since two-thirds of the lawmakers have split, they do not have to quit.

The lawmakers who broke away are Babu Kavalekar, Babush Monserratte, his wife Jennifer Monserrate, Tony Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Clafasio, Wilfred De Sa, Nilkant Halankar and Isidore Fernandes.

With its increased strength, the BJP is in a position to dump its allies. There is speculation that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will drop Goa Forward Party Ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.