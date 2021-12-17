10 New Omicron Cases In Delhi Day After Sharpest Covid Spike In 4 Months

Omicron Alert: India has logged over 90 Omicron cases so far.

Ten new Omicron cases were logged in Delhi this morning a day after the city saw the sharpest daily spike in coronavirus cases in nearly four months.

Across India, over 90 cases of the new variant have been registered so far. Of these, 20 cases have been recorded from the national capital alone.

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of Omicron cases at 32. Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh are the other states where these cases have been logged.

In Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said five more cases of the new variant were detected in the state to take its tally of the new strain to eight.

"Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa," Mr Sudhakar tweeted.

With 11,708 cases, the United Kindom tops the list of the countries affected by the new variant, followed by Denmark that has seen 9,009 patients.

Norway has the third-highest number of cases (1,792) in this list followed by South Africa (1,134).

United States President Joe Biden warned of a "winter of severe illness and death" for those unvaccinated against Covid-19 amid the new variant alert.