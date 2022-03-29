10 Members Of Family Jailed For Life For Murder In Madhya Pradesh

The court imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 each on the 10 accused

A court in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district has sentenced 10 members of a family to life imprisonment for killing a man over a dispute 12 years ago.

The second additional judge of a court in Joura town on Monday convicted the accused of charges under relevant sections of the IPC and sentenced them to life imprisonment, a prosecution official said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 each on the 10 accused, he said.

The accused had a long-standing dispute with the victim Shivkumar of Tikrouli village. On November 3, 2010, the victim was coming back from a shop when the accused armed with various weapons surrounded him.

One of the accused Manoj Gurjar shot the victim from a close range, causing grievous injuries and fled the spot, additional public prosecutor Anil Agrawal said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment and a case of murder was subsequently registered against Gurjar and his family members, he said.

