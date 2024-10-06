10 Doctors Close To Kolkata Hospital's Former Principal Sandip Ghosh Expelled

Ten doctors considered close to Sandip Ghosh, arrested former Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, have been expelled by the hospital authorities for multiple irregularities, including issuing threats, coercion and sexual harassment. The expulsion comes amid an unprecedented "fast unto death" being held by a group of protesting junior doctors.

The list of those expelled includes interns, house staff and senior residents from the hospital. All of them have been asked to vacate the college hostel within 72 hours. Their registration papers will be sent to the West Bengal Medical Council for action.

Among them, Ashish Pandey, a house staff, has already been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the case involving financial irregularities at the hospital that they are investigating.

Sandip Ghosh has also been arrested by the CBI in the case as well as the rape-murder of a junior doctor that had shocked by the country.

The CBI is conducting a parallel investigation in that case as well.

Ayushree Thapa, another house staff, is the only woman doctor to be expelled. The other eight are Sourav Pal, Abhishek Sen, Nirjan Bagchi, Sarif Hasan, Neelagni Debnath, Amarendra Singh, Satpal Singh and Tanweer Ahmed Kazi.

The charges against them include threatening others to fail examinations or get ousted from the hostel, forcing other juniors to join a particular political party, sexual harassment and misconduct, forceful collection of money, lodging of false FIRs against students and physical violence on targeted students among others, reported news agency IANS.