10 Additional Delhi, Bombay High Court Judges Made Permanent

Of the 10 judges, three are from the Delhi high court.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appointed seven additional judges of the Bombay High Court and three additional judges of the Delhi High Court as permanent judges of their respective high courts.

The terms of the two additional judges of the Bombay High Court have also been extended for one year by reappointment.

The Additional Judges of Bombay High Court who have been appointed as Permanent Judges of the same court are Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar, Milind Manohar Sathaye, and Dr Neela Kedar Gokhale.

The Additional Judges of Delhi High Court who have been appointed as Permanent Judges of the same court are Girish Kathpalia, Manoj Jain and Dharmesh Sharma.

The two Additional Judges of Bombay High Court who have been reappointed with the same designation are Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh and Justice Vrushali Vijay Joshi. They have been appointed as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from 07.10.2024, said a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.