10,000 Cops Transferred In Punjab Police In Big Shake-Up

Over 10,000 cops have been transferred in the Punjab Police, announced Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after a meeting with top policemen in the state on Tuesday.

Mr Mann said if any official in a district is found to be involved in corrupt or illegal activity then the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police of that district will be held responsible.

"Being the chief minister, I gave strict directions that if any officer demands money or commission for any work and indulges in illegal work in any district then the DC and the SSP will be held responsible for this and on that basis, action will be taken," said Mr Mann.

The number of police forces will be increased in the state, said Mr Mann. Punjab Police is going to make 10,000 new recruitment at different levels in the coming days, he added.

Complaints have been received, said Mr Mann, from some places that corruption was still going on at the lower levels. The DPG has been asked to replace all the Munshis and Havildars at the higher level, he said.

The property of any drug dealer who is caught will be attached, said the Chief Minister, underlining that orders have been given to strictly implement this.

"Orders have been issued to Punjab Police to eliminate the issue of drug addiction from Punjab, this will be made a mission and work will be done on a war-footing,' said Mr Mann.

Mr Mann said the state government is duty bound to provide transparent, responsive and effective administration to the general public.