1 Student Killed, 5 Feared Swept Away At Andhra Pradesh Beach: Police

An engineering student was killed while five others were feared swept away in tides at a beach in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The Coast Guard and the Marine police launched an operation to trace the five missing students.

Another student rescued from the scene was shifted to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed Minister Gudivada Amarnath to supervise the rescue operation.

According to the police, about 13 students from a local engineering college went to the beach at Pudimadaka. While six students stood on the shore, seven others got into the Bay of Bengal.

“They were swept away by the tides. The body of one student was fished out. Another student was rescued from drowning. The other five were missing,” a police official, supervising the rescue operation, said over phone.

The student who died was Gudivada Pavan Surya Kumar (19) of Narsipatnam. The rescued student Surisetti Teja of Visakhapatnam was admitted to hospital for treatment.