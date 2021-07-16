1 Pilot Dead, Another Injured As Small Plane Crashes In Maharashtra's Jalgaon

A pilot has died and another has been injured in a small plane crash in Maharashtra. (Representational)

A pilot has died and another has been injured after a small plane crashed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Friday. The aircraft belonged to a flying school, police said.

Two pilots, including a woman pilot, were on board the plane when it crashed around 4 PM, they said. The injured woman pilot has been rushed to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI .

More details awaited.