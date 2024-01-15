1 Dead, 7 Injured As Slab Of Under Construction Mall Collapses In Ghaziabad

The mall is located near Sikander Pur of Teela Mod police station.

One labourer died and seven others were injured when the slab of the second floor of an under-construction mall collapsed here late last night, police said on Monday.

The labourers were buried under the debris of the collapsed slab post the incident, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Shalimar Garden, Sidarth Gautam, said that all the labourers were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, adding one of them was declared dead while others were undergoing treatment.

The dead have been identified as Amit (22) of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, police said.

The ACP said the police will initiate action after getting complaints from the family members of the dead and the injured workers.

The cause of the slab collapse would be ascertained after the probe, he added.

The mall is located near Sikander Pur of Teela Mod police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)