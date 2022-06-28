1 Dead, 5 Still Trapped After 4-Storey Mumbai Building Collapses

A wing of the residential building collapsed around midnight.

A four-storey building collapsed In Mumbai's Kurla at 11.30 pm on Monday night. A 30-year-old man has died and while 11 others are injured, officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 12 people have been rescued from the debris and taken to hospitals in the area. The man, among those brought to Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar, was declared dead on arrival, they said.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray reached the spot last night and took stock of the rescue operation underway, which is being undertaken by the fire department and the National Disaster Response Fund team.

An official of the BMC to said that the residents of the building, along with three others in the area, had been served notices to evacuate the building, however those that were staying on rent did not leave.

The owner of the building is still not known, she said.

In videos taken at the site, rescue personnel are seen scaling what remains of the building. They work to remove the debris under which at least five people are feared to be buried.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there were about 21 people in the building at the time.

A wing of the residential building, located in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight, official told PTI, adding that the connected wing was likely to collapse.

The fire brigade reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident from locals. They informed the fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris.

A dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot along with two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said.