Delhi recorded 1,934 new Covid cases and zero deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood 8.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department .

The new infections came after of 23,879 tests were conducted the previous day, it said.

With these new cases, the number of infections rose to 19,27,394 while casualties stand at 26,242

The number of new cases in Delhi today are more than double the cases reported yesterday which stood at 926.