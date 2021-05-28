Lowest Covid Cases In 6 Weeks, Average Deaths Under 4,000 After 11 Days

3,660 Covid patients died in the last 24 hours, according to government data. With this, the country's total fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic touched 3,18,895.

For the 15th straight day, daily recoveries are more than the number of daily infections. Over 2.59 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, recorded 21,273 new cases and the death of 884 patients. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his government will extend the lockdown-like curbs in the state after June 1 to stem the spread of the virus and relax them later in a phased manner.

After Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

Karnataka saw a slide in daily Covid case counts with 24,214 new infections. Out of these, capital Bengaluru logged 5,949 cases. The state's positivity rate has dipped to 17.59 per cent.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu too recorded a slight dip in daily cases for the sixth day, recording 33,361 cases on Thursday. 2,779 of the fresh infections have emerged from Chennai.

Delhi, which has been seeing a steady drop in daily COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, logged 1,072 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The capital's positivity rate dropped to 1.53 per cent, which is the lowest since March 24.

Assam reported 5,704 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total case count in the state has reached 3,92,574. The northeastern state also saw the death of 83 Covid patients in the same period.

In Sikkim, the highest daily rise was seen in the last 24 hours with 408 new cases. The COVID-19 state's death count has reached 240, with 103 deaths recorded since April 22. 42.91 percent deaths have taken place in the second wave of Covid. 122 student months of the Nyingma Institute in Martam tested positive yesterday.