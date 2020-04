Coronavirus - 1,752 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Biggest Single Day Spike In India

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 23,452 in India.

India registered 1,752 new coronavirus cases on Friday - its biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic - taking the total to 23,452. The number of deaths reached 723 with 37 more people dying from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

World 27,29,224 Cases 17,88,931 Active 7,48,678 Recovered 1,91,615 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 27,29,224 and 1,91,615 have died; 17,88,931 are active cases and 7,48,678 have recovered as on April 24, 2020 at 5:36 pm.