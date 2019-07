1.25 Lakh Km Road To Be Built Under Gramin Sadak Yojana: Narendra Tomar

Roads under third phase of Gramin Sadak Yojana to be completed by 2024-25: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said 1,25,000 kilometres of road will be built under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore.

The construction of these roads would be completed by 2024-25, Narendra Singh Tomar, who holds the portfolios of agriculture and rural development, told the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a discussion on demand for grants for the ministries of agriculture and rural development for 2019-20, the minister said the government is continuously increasing allocation under MNREGA (Mahatam Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme.

"We have improved MNREGA scheme to make it more people friendly. Now, under the scheme, 99 per cent of labourers are directly getting wages in their bank accounts. There is no middle man and broker," he said.

