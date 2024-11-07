AI Lifehack: Here's How To Ease And Seize Your Day, Powered By AI

AI comes in handy as a forever ready personal assistant. (Representational Image)

Ever imagined yourself in the shoes of Batman with the ever-trustworthy butler, Alfred, as the trusted sidekick constantly easing your life? Okay, maybe not Batman and Alfred exactly, but a dependable assistant helping us make the most of our days would be a welcome boon. It's not a miracle waiting to happen. It's already here, in the form of AI. Yes, artificial intelligence can help you from planning your day's schedule to handling finances. Read on to find out how in this edition of NDTV AI Lifehacks.

Get Set Go

Adulting can be hard, and mostly messy. With so much to juggle from making a living to planning laundry on the weekend, we often struggle to meet our "to-dos". In comes AI. Apps like Google Calendar, which has AI capabilities now, and apps like Notion AI that can help automate your planning.

From a prompt such as "Help me organise my week," Notion AI can generate a customised schedule that includes even time for breaks or workouts. And with smart scheduling, reminders, and task prioritisation, the heavy lifting of organisation can all be taken by AI, freeing up the headspace so you can focus on ticking those tasks.

And for that, a good to-do list will get you going. With tools such as Microsoft To-Do, AI steps in to categorise tasks, highlight ways to prioritise your day, and make recommendations based on your habits. You can even use them to predict just how long some tasks might take, making life a lot simpler.

Learn a Lesson

AI cannot just be your assistant but can also be a good learning tool. ChatGPT can help you learn about a subject without having to read from multiple websites via a Google search. Another such learning tool is Perplexity AI, which has the added advantage of referenced sources that can provide clearly cited and verified information.

A fair warning though- AI can "hallucinate" wrong information with full confidence and you need to fact-check the shared information before you put the ChatGPT statistics in your next office presentation.

If you have ever been someone who writes a blog, you would know the struggle for finding the right words first and framing the right sentences second. Grammarly, a pre-AI writing tool, now has newer capabilities with the power of AI. It can convert the roughest of your drafts by checking for grammar, spelling, and tone or even just simplify complex sentences for you.

All of these hacks are only a scratch on the surface of the infinite possibilities of an AI-enabled world. Next time you are stuck and need a hand, let AI be your new personal 24x7 assistant that is powered by vast amounts of learning data.