A Law Student Just Sued OP Jindal University For Failing Him On AI Use

This raises serious concerns regarding use of AI by students (Representational Image)

A law student from the OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana has filed a case this week against his university challenging their decision of failing him on allegations of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in an assignment. The case has been filed in Punjab-Haryana High Court last week,

Kaustubh Shakkarwar, who is a practicing lawyer himself, is pursuing his masters in Law (LLM) Intellectual Property and Technology Laws from the university, was failed on an allegation that his assignment answer sheets were "AI-generated."

This raises serious concerns about the new challenges that universities and colleges are facing in the light of AI proliferation amongst students, as was found during the first report of a three part series on AI and Education by NDTV AI. You can read that story here.

According to an Indian Express report, Shakkarwar punishment was meted out by the university's Unfair Means committee after finding out that his response in a first term exam were 88 percent AI-generated. The student has challenged the decision in court, challenging that the use of AI does not constitute plagiarism, as no such guideline was explicitly stated by the university.