Woman Arrested With Gold Bars Worth Rs 9.5 Lakh At Hyderabad Airport

The woman was carrying 4 gold bars in her hand baggage. (Representational)

A woman was arrested on Thursday at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 9.5 lakh, a senior official said.

He said the woman was stopped during security checks and 4 gold bars, weighing 310 grams in total, were found in her hand baggage.

The woman, G Laxmi, was travelling to Vishakhapatnam.

She was unable to produce any document or a valid reason for carrying the gold bars. She was then sent to customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport, the official said.