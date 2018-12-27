Woman Arrested With Gold Bars Worth Rs 9.5 Lakh At Hyderabad Airport

The woman was unable to produce any document or a valid reason for carrying the gold bars.

Hyderabad | | Updated: December 27, 2018 18:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Arrested With Gold Bars Worth Rs 9.5 Lakh At Hyderabad Airport

The woman was carrying 4 gold bars in her hand baggage. (Representational)


Hyderabad: 

A woman was arrested on Thursday at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 9.5 lakh, a senior official said.

He said the woman was stopped during security checks and 4 gold bars, weighing 310 grams in total, were found in her hand baggage.

The woman, G Laxmi, was travelling to Vishakhapatnam.

She was unable to produce any document or a valid reason for carrying the gold bars. She was then sent to customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport, the official said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)Gold seized at hyderabad airportHyderabad Airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaTriple TalaqLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusHappy Birthday Salman KhanAccidental Prime Minister TrailerTata SkyAnupriya PatelThackeray TrailerIndigoPaytm KYCHonor V20Note 6 pro

................................ Advertisement ................................