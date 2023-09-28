Watch: Hyderabad Cops' Viral Dance During 'Ganesh Visarjan' Procession

Ganpati festival came to an end on Thursday

Several devotees in Hyderabad were in for a surprise when policemen joined them for a dance during the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession on Thursday.

The police personnel were seen dancing along with hundreds of devotees to traditional songs at Hyderabad's NTR Marg as the Ganpati festival across Telangana and other states came to an end on Thursday.

The videos, now going viral on social media, show cops joining devotees in the celebrations at Khairatabad, where a 63-ft tall Ganpati idol was installed this year.

From senior officers to the juniormost, it was as though the police force had decided to join in with the public to shake a leg and have fun.

One of the policemen, who danced freestyle standing on a wall with huge crowd on each side, was the cynosure of all eyes and cameras.

The Hyderabad Police shared glimpses of several Ganesh processions passing through the city.

About 90,000 idols of Lord Vinayaka are likely to be immersed in Hussain Sagar and numerous other lakes and waterbodies during the 'Nimajjanam' (immersion) process in Hyderabad.

For the immersion, police made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the event goes on smoothly.

More than 30,000 security personnel are said to be on duty in the city for the immersion, which is expected to continue till Friday.