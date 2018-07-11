Spiritual Leader Banned From Hyderabad Over 'Provocative' Comments

Swami Paripoornananda had been put under house arrest in Hyderabad.

A spiritual leader, who was placed under house arrest in Hyderabad ahead of his proposed 'Dharmagraha Yatra,' (padayatra) was banned from the city for six months for allegedly making provocative statements, police said.

The head of Sri Peetham of Kakinada, Swami Paripoornananda was externed from Hyderabad for six months under Telangana Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act, they said.

"Yes... he has been externed from Hyderabad city for six months," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told PTI.

On July 9, the Swami Paripoornananda was put under house arrest at a house owned by a real estate firm in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad ahead of his paadayatra, in protest against the recent statements and campaigns in social and electronic media against Hindu deities.

As part of the externment proceedings the Swami Paripoornananda was shifted out of the city, another senior police official said adding the orders were issued over his alleged provocative statements made earlier at different events and meetings across the state.

Swami Paripoornananda had recently demanded the arrest of Telugu actor and movie critic Kathi Mahesh over his alleged statements against Hindu deities and said he "hurt" the sentiments of the Hindus.

However, the permission for organising counter protest/agitation programmes against K Mahesh's statements were not permitted by police in any part of the state.

A complaint was registered against Kathi Mahesh for making statements "disrespecting" Hindu deities, was banned from Hyderabad city for six months.