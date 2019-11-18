Teen Allegedly Kidnaps 7-Year-Old In Hyderabad, Arrested: Police

Police arrested the accused while he was collecting ransom amount (Representational)

A teen has been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy and demanding ransom, police said today.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told reporters that the police were able to crack the case in just three hours on Sunday and arrested the 17-year-old in conflict with law when he was taking the ransom amount.

The class 10 student allegedly kidnapped the boy when he was playing at a swimming pool at Meerpet town.

He invited the boy for playing games and took him to a temple and called the father demanding Rs 3 lakh for his release, Mr Bhagwat said.

The father agreed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh- Rs 25,000 in cash and rest by cheque, police said, adding the teen was arrested while he was receiving the money.

