Parents Of 26 Minors Jailed In Hyderabad For Letting Their Children Drive The strict action comes after a reported increase in incidents of minors getting involved in accidents.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Hyderabad traffic police evolved a full-fledged program on counseling children and parents Hyderabad: To prevent minors from driving on public roads, the Hyderabad traffic police is leaving no stone unturned. In the last two months, 26 parents have been arrested in the city after their children were found behind the wheel.



"In March, 20 parents were sent to jail by the court and this month six parents have been jailed," Anil Kumar, Joint Commission of Traffic Police, Hyderabad, told news agency ANI.



From compulsory counselling sessions to registering of First Information Reports or FIRs, the traffic police in Hyderabad has evolved a full-fledged program on how to enlighten and counsel both the children and parents.



The strict action comes after a reported increase in incidents of minors getting involved in accidents.



"A minor was sent to jail for one month and we are continuing this drive to send an message to society that minor should not be allowed to drive because driving not only endanger their life but others too," Mr Kumar added.



Earlier this week, four second year engineering students had partied at a pub and then drove the four-wheeler on to a sidewalk, killing 48-year-old Ashok, a cobbler who was sleeping on the pavement in Kushaiguda, along with his son Mahesh.



Mahesh had told the police and also the media that the four young women appeared drunk. The police, however, denied the girls had consumed alcohol. One of the girls in the car was the daughter of a city police circle inspector.



Subsequently, CCTV footage emerged of the four girls coming out of a bar a short while before the accident. The police later said the girl at the wheel was not drunk. Only one of the other girls had consumed liquor.



The excise department then went in and sealed the bar as they were not allowed to serve liquor to anyone under 21. The girls were between 19-20 years old.



The bar owner claimed the girls had shown a certificate that showed they were old enough to drink.



