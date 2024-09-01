On CCTV, Speeding Car Rams Pedestrian In Hyderabad

A speeding car lost control and hit several pedestrians in Hyderabad

A speeding car rammed a pedestrian in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram in a horrific accident which was caught on CCTV.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old woman, was flung for several meters by the force of the impact. The police said she was injured in the head.

The CCTV shows the car, a hatchback, swerving towards the left in high speed after losing control. It hit several pedestrians.

The car driver ran from the area. The police are trying to find him.