A student from Kenya and two other local persons were arrested for allegedly selling narcotics to students in Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

The three were arrested on Sunday night. Police seized 10 gms of cocaine and 127 packets of marijuana-- worth Rs 1.30 lakh-- from them.

M Raymond had come to India on a student visa in 2013. He was in the second year of an MBA programme at a private college in Hyderabad, police said.