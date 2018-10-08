In Hyderabad, Case Filed After Alleged Deaths Of 100 Dogs

A police official said that a complaint was filed by an activist stating about 100 street dogs have been poisoned near Infosys office by locals.

Hyderabad | | Updated: October 08, 2018 09:03 IST
A case has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act (Representational)

Hyderabad: 

A case was registered on Sunday following a complaint alleging that nearly 100 stray dogs were poised in Ghatkesar near Hyderabad.

"We have been to the spot but have not found any dog dead bodies. We are investigating the matter. If anyone is found guilty we will charge them," the official said.

A case in this regard has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act.

