Hyderabad Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Beating Child With Wooden Scale

The teacher hit the nine-year-old with a wooden scale for not doing his assignment on time, the police said.

Hyderabad | | Updated: October 31, 2018 15:37 IST
The teacher had given an assignment to the student, which wasn't done on time. (Representational)

Hyderabad: 

A teacher of a private school in Hyderabad was arrested after he allegedly thrashed a nine-year-old boy for not completing his assignment, the police said today.

A Shankar, the teacher, had given an assignment to the third standard student on Monday and after finding that he had not done it, he allegedly thrashed the boy using a wooden scale, Ibrahimpatnam police station sub-inspector Mohan said.

The boy was treated at a hospital for a minor injury and discharged, the police said.

The teacher was later taken into custody after the family filed a complaint, they added.
 

