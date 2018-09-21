Hyderabad Man Finds Insect In Cake At IKEA, Tweets Video

The photo tweeted by the customer who bought a cake at IKEA's Hyderabad restaurant

A little over two weeks after a customer tweeted he found a caterpillar in a plate of biryani served at a restaurant of the newly opened IKEA store in Hyderabad, another customer has gone to town with a video of what he claims is an insect crawling in a piece of cake he ordered from the same restaurant.

The customer, Kishore, tweeted on September 12 that he found the insect inside a slice of chocolate cake while his daughter was eating the dessert at the IKEA store. He also posted a video of the cake and the bill and tagged Hyderabad police and the municipal agency. On September 19, Kishore posted another video claiming the municipal agency has not acted on his complaint.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has reportedly fined the Swedish furniture major Rs 5,000 based on Kishore's complaint.

IKEA on Thursday expressed regret over the incident. "In our Hyderabad restaurant when a customer was eating a chocolate cake which he bought, a fly was seen on the cake which eventually flew away. We regret this and apologise to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We are taking steps to avoid such occurrences," an IKEA spokesperson said.

Swedish furniture giant IKEA runs a 1,000-seater restaurant at its 13-acre complex in Hyderabad

In the last incident when a customer found a caterpillar in his biryani, the furniture giant was fined Rs 11,500 by the Hyderabad civic agency.

IKEA has claimed its restaurant at the 13-acre complex is possibly India's largest. The 1,000-seater restaurant serves a wide range of food, from Swedish to Indian snacks. The company opened its first store in India last month after sitting on the fence for over a decade -- before it finally decided to serve Nordic-inspired furnishings and food to one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

