8 Dead As Fire At Secunderabad E-Scooter Showroom Spreads To Hotel Above

Videos show some people jumping from the first and second floor to escape the fire.

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire, which broke out at an electric scooter showroom, spread to a hotel on the upper floors of the multi-storeyed building in Telangana's Secunderabad late last night.



Officials said the fire broke out at the electric scooter showroom on the ground floor of the building, and soon spread upwards to the Ruby Hotel on the first and second floor, where at least 25 guests were staying.

Most of the people seemed to have died because of asphyxiation caused by the smoke, they added.



The Fire Department rescued several people using crane ladders, while a few locals also joined in and helped in the rescue operations, officials said. Videos also show some people trying to jump out from the hotel windows in a bid to escape the fire.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and the fire has been brought under control, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

"There were electric scooters parked where the fire started. We don't know if it started because of over-charging and then spread or whether it started elsewhere. That is still being established," Chandana Deepti, deputy commissioner, Hyderabad was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Officials said the water sprinkler system in the building did not work when the fire broke out - which is now being investigated.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mehmood Ali said a probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. We are probing how the incident happened," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of the people who died in the mishap, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.