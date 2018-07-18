Hyderabad Cinemas Warned Against Selling Food Above Retail Price

As per Legal Metrology Department, selling packaged products for a price higher than the MRP was illegal.

Multiplexes and movie theatres in Hyderabad have been directed by the Legal Metrology Department to not sell packaged goods at prices higher than the maximum retail price and warned of penal action in case of violations.

As per Legal Metrology Department, selling packaged products for a price higher than the MRP was illegal, an official release stated.

On receiving several complaints from people, the Controller for Legal Metrology Department, Akun Sabharwal held a meeting with owners and representatives of multiplexes and cinema theatres yesterday and ordered them to sell eatables at retail prices.

Unpacked items like popcorn and ice creams should not be sold in small, medium, big or jumbo forms. Each and every item weight should clearly visible, the release said.

From September 1, it would be compulsory to print the price on the goods.

The Controller warned that theaters found violating rules would be heavily penalized.

For more Hyderabad news, please click here.