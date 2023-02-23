Hyderabad Body's Move To Check Stray Dog Attacks After Boy, 5, Killed

Currently, 4 lakh stray dogs out of the 5.7 lakh that live within the city limits have been sterilised.

Following two incidents of street dogs targeting children in Hyderabad, the city authorities are now identifying areas with dense stray dog populations to intensify sterilisation efforts.

This comes days after CCTV cameras recorded a pack of stray dogs mauling a five-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad on Sunday. On Wednesday, another toddler, a four-year-old boy, playing outside his house was chased and bitten by dogs.

The high court has also taken suo moto cognisance of the matter and the Hyderabad governor has said that the administration needs to find a solution to the street dog issue.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to the government briefed the city's veterinary officials and zonal commissioners on an action plan to tackle the stray dog menace.

Mr Kumar said that the areas where most cases of dog attacks are registered should be identified and veterinary teams should take appropriate measures to curb them.

The city's municipal authorities were also directed to restrict hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and meat shops from dumping their food waste on the streets that may attract street dogs to them.

Currently, 4 lakh stray dogs out of the 5.7 lakh that live within the city limits have been sterilised. The population has reduced from 8.5 lakh in 2011 due to the continued sterilisation drives.

Mr Kumar also advised officials to develop a separate mobile app registration of pets in the city and to issue an identity card to its owner.

Apart from this, officials were ordered to prepare pamphlets and hoardings and conduct awareness programs for schools and resident welfare association.

Veterinary doctors say dogs do not usually attack humans but males may get aggressive in the breeding season and due to the low availability of food in the summers.

Complaints about street dogs can be registered on this number: 040 - 21111111