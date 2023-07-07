Caught On Camera: Drunk BMW Driver Runs Over Man On Scooter In Hyderabad

Hyderabad BMW Accident: The injured man has been admitted to hospital

A civic body employee in Hyderabad was injured after being hit by a speeding SUV in Banjara Hills area, the police said.



Officials said the woman driving the BMW was reportedly drunk at the time of the accident.

The incident was recorded on a security camera and is now making rounds on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the man slowing down his scooter while the car comes from the opposite direction and rams into the two-wheeler.

Officials said the man - who works at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) - has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

This comes days after two women and a child were killed after being hit by a car in the city while they were out on a morning walk.

A video of the accident, which has gone viral, shows a speeding car skidding on the road. The car then hits the three people walking on the edge of the street, before crashing into the bushes.

The driver of the car and three other occupants - who had fled the spot - have been arrested, officials said.