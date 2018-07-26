12-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Self. Humiliated Over School Fee, Say Parents

The boy had not attended school for the past two days. (Representational)

A 12-year-old student studying at a private school in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide today. He was found hanging at his house, police said.

His family has alleged that he killed himself after he was sent back home by school authorities over non-payment of fee, they said.

The boy, a seventh standard student, had not attended school for the past two days and on Tuesday afternoon he was found hanging.

A school official said "We have never sent back any students home over fee issue. There is no such thing. We inform the parents over phone if there is any fee is pending." A case of suspicious death has been registered.