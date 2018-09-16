Gold Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized From Air Passenger In Andhra Pradesh

Smuggled gold was intercepted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Hyderabad. (Representational)

Over 1,269 grams of gold valued at around Rs 40 lakh, smuggled from Sri Lanka, was seized from a passenger at Rajahmundry airport in Andhra Pradesh, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI sleuths from Kakinada intercepted a passenger who arrived by a flight from Hyderabad on September 14.

On examination he was found carrying the gold paste weighing 1269.85 gm concealed in his innerwear, a release from the DRI's (Hyderabad Zonal Unit) said in Hyderabad.

According to preliminary investigation, the gold was smuggled from Colombo to Madurai in Tamil Nadu, but was left behind by his accomplice in the aircraft which was later operated in the domestic sector to Rajamahendravaram airport via Hyderabad.

The smuggled gold has been seized under Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is in on, the release added.