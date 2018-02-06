Fire Breaks Out At Hitech City Station Of Newly Built Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad | | Updated: February 06, 2018 13:37 IST
Hyderabad:  Two months after its inauguration, a fire broke out at the Hitech City station of the Hyderabad metro. A cellphone video from the spot showed flames inside one of the rooms as smoke billowed out.

Hitech City is the third station on the elevated east-west corridor of Hyderabad metro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited metro rail in Hyderabad on November 28 last year.

Hyderabad Metro clarified that while welding work was being carried out last evening, some sparks cause a small fire and it was immediately controlled and extinguished.

"I have instructed L&T to take stringent safety measures to prevent such accidents in future,'' said NVS Reddy of Hyderabad Metro.

