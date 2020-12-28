Cops Bust Obscene Dance Party At Hyderabad Villa, Rescue Five Women: Report

11 people, including the organisers, were arrested by the police (Representational)

The police have raided a villa in Hyderabad and arrested 11 people in a raid at a dance party and rescued five women who were allegedly dancing in an obscene manner, sources said on Monday.

A police team raided the villa on Sunday evening and found a gathering of people with the women performing "vulgar, obscene" dance, the police said.

The party ahead of the New Year was organised by an Area Manager of a seed company for dealers in his area as they are supporting his business, they said.

While 11 people, including the organisers, were arrested, the five women were being sent to aprotection home, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)