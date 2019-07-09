Class 10 Boy Allegedly Attempts Suicide After Being Ragged By Schoolmates

Hyderabad boy allegedly attempts suicide, police investigation the matter (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old boy allegedly attempted suicide at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday after being harassed by his classmates, police said.

The boy, who was a class 10 student, allegedly tried to hang himself as he could not bear ragging by his classmates.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

"Some of the classmates humiliated the child and demanded a sum of Rs 1,000 from him. Unable to bear the insult, the child took the extreme step. It is a case of ragging. We have booked a case and investigation is on," said police official Srinivas Reddy.





