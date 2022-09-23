'BJP Disrupting Communal Harmony,' Says KCR's Party Leader K Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha distributed Bathukamma sarees today

K. Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of Telangana, today hit out at the BJP, saying, the party was "trying to divide the society and disrupt communal harmony". Ms Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was speaking at the annual Bathukamma saree distribution initiative by Telangana Government at Kammarpalli Balkonda. Drawing a comparison between the Telangana Chief Minister and the BJP government at the Centre, Ms Kavitha claimed that Chief Minister Rao had created more than a million jobs for the state's youth. What has the BJP done for the nation, she asked.

She further said that BJP should look at the leadership of the Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader who respected and celebrated all religions in the state. She praised the state government for its pro-people and welfare-oriented programmes.

Ms Kavitha questioned the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, over massive price rise and unemployment in the country. She further said that BJP had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people and asked TRS MP Aravind to tell the people how many jobs the Union government had actually created as opposed to their tall claims.

The former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad addressed a large gathering of women at Kammarpalli Balkonda after handing out sarees as gifts under the Bathukamma project, initiated by the state government to boost the state's weaving community.

Comparing Telangana with BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, MLC Kavitha said: "In Uttar Pradesh, mere 70 lakh people out of a 23-crore population are receiving pensions. Whereas, in Telangana, which has a population of four crore, the state government has provided around 48 lakh pensions, ranging from Rs 2,016 to Rs 3016."