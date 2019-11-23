On Camera, Speeding Car Skids Off Hyderabad Flyover, Crashes, Kills 1

The car was speeding at 104kmph, police said, before it skid off the flyover

A car skids off a flyover and comes crashing down on the road below killing one and injuring six, in dramatic visuals that have emerged from Hyderabad.

A woman, who was waiting for an autorickshaw with her daughter on the road, was killed in the accident.

The accident took place in the city's Gachibowli area at 1pm when the driver of the speeding red Volkswagen lost control and skid off the newly-opened Biodiversity flyover. Many bystanders rushed to safety as the car came crashing down; many, however, were injured. A tree was uprooted and two cars parked by the road near a showroom were also damaged in the crash.

A #Volkswagen flew off newly opened #BiodiversityFlyover and fell on people standing below; car was travelling at 104 kmph; woman killed, driver survived thanks to airbags, 4 injured; 2 new cars parked below also damaged; footage cinematic, dramatic reality is frightening @ndtvpic.twitter.com/YNRAdxQEGs — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 23, 2019

There were three people in the car; the driver is critically injured. The car's airbags opened on impact helping save the life of the driver, identified as Milan.

The car was being driven at a speed of 104 kmph way above the permissible limit of 40 kmph, Cyberabad police department said in a press release.

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has said the flyover will be closed for three days in order to set the speed limit on the flyover. He has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the family of the woman who died in the accident and medical assistance to the injured, news agency ANI reported.

The 990-metres long flyover is in the bustling IT area of the city and was inaugurated on November 4 by IT minister KT Rama Rao. Within a week of opening, two people were killed on the flyover when their bikes were hit by a speeding car.

Soon after the crash, many on social media started complaining about the design of the flyover. There are reportedly a number of bends and curves on the flyover.

KT Rama Rao, too, expressed his concern over the accident on Twitter.

Distressed to hear about today's accident on Biodiversity flyover. Prima facie it appears to be result of over speeding; have directed GHMC Engineer-in-Chief & @cpcybd to close the flyover & get speed control/safety measures in place & an independent expert committee evaluation — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 23, 2019

Cyberabad traffic police has advised that there should be no pedestrians on the flyover and they should not stop for selfies or other activity.

The unidirectional flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 69.47 crore as part of the state government's Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

